Brokerages Expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vtex will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vtex.

Get Vtex alerts:

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vtex during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 567,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vtex (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.