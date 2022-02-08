Zacks Investment Research Lowers CRH (NYSE:CRH) to Hold

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Get CRH alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRH. Barclays raised CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,007. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CRH by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 257,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH (CRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.