Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Get Cutera alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of Cutera stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $37.61. 72,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,225. The company has a market capitalization of $675.36 million, a P/E ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72. Cutera has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 424.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.