Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €115.00 ($132.18) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.20 ($92.18) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($125.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($114.94) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($127.59) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.53 ($114.41).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of GXI stock traded down €0.70 ($0.80) on Tuesday, hitting €77.75 ($89.37). The stock had a trading volume of 114,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €72.90 ($83.79) and a twelve month high of €99.40 ($114.25). The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.17.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.