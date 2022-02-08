Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WELL traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,148. Welltower has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.