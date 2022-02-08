Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will post $4.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 million and the highest is $5.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.25 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million.

CRXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRXT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 123,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

