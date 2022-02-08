Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Receives $14.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKLA. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:NKLA traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. 17,400,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,370,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.67. Nikola has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.53.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,994,492 shares of company stock valued at $101,790,561 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nikola by 1,653.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 131,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nikola by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nikola by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 539,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

