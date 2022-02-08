Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.39 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,307. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veeco Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.