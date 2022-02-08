Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Reaches $0.0613

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $581,615.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00041800 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00105378 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.