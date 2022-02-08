KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. KKR & Co. Inc. posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

