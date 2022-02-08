MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $33.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.89.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
