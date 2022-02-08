Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STRNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of STRNY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.99. 347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,447. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

