ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.550-$11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.91 billion.ICON Public also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.550-$9.750 EPS.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $3.99 on Tuesday, reaching $272.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,528. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.43. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.67.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

