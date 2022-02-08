SHIELD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. SHIELD has a market cap of $135,658.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,126.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.39 or 0.07066993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00303785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.75 or 0.00760896 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00072841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00405078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00229496 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.