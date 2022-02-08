$1.04 EPS Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 353,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.03.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.