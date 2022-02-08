Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to announce sales of $156.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $151.60 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $588.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $760.11 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $779.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of OLPX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 1,440,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,133. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,352,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

