Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.14. 580,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,082. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

