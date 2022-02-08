NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Announces GBX 1.79 Dividend

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NESF stock remained flat at $GBX 101.60 ($1.37) on Tuesday. 2,746,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,792. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 96.50 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 105 ($1.42). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 101.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £598.11 million and a PE ratio of 11.42.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

In other NextEnergy Solar Fund news, insider Joanne Peacegood bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £41,200 ($55,713.32).

NESF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.56) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.