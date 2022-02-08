Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

