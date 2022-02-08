CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.46

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.47.
About CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)
