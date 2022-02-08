FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
FREY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
FREYR Battery stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 621,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.08. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.