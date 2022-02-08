FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

FREY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 621,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.08. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.