Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.10 billion.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.
Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. 630,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,116. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
