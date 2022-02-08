Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.10 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. 630,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,116. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Select Medical stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.