Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells 150 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $267,782.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.00. 1,166,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,665. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.58 and a 1 year high of $207.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.15 and a 200 day moving average of $182.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

