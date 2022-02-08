Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Purchases $93,000.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, William Monroe acquired 70,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, William Monroe acquired 180,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $576,000.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, William Monroe acquired 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, William Monroe bought 60,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, William Monroe bought 10,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, William Monroe bought 130,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00.
Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 133,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $29.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 6.35. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.97.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
