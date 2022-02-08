$6.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce $6.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.79 billion and the lowest is $6.02 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $26.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.10 billion to $27.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.81 billion to $33.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,448,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,167. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

