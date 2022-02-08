VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $1.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

VTGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $311.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

