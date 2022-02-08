USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.60 million and approximately $171.65 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDK has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.99 or 0.07054480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,177.96 or 0.99985178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00052240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00055497 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006284 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

