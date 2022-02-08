Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 330 ($4.46).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

SPT traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 239 ($3.23). 699,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,155. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 225.50 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.20).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

