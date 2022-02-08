Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 330 ($4.46).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

SPT traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 239 ($3.23). 699,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,155. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 258.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 272.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 225.50 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.20).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

