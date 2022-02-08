The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Director Judith A. Sprieser Sells 1,652 Shares

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $127.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average is $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

