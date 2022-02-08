Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.75

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 168346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

NHYDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

