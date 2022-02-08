Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.81

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 12618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

