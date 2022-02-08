Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.43

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TKAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.92) to €9.80 ($11.26) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.