Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.00

Shares of Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 46999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.15.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

