Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $172.01

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $172.01 and last traded at $172.01, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLOIF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Soitec from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.65 and a 200 day moving average of $238.12.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

