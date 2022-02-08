Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.16

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.16 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 319172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANUY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

