BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

BPMP stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 274,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.10. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,228,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,309,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,085,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,813,000 after acquiring an additional 525,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,337,000 after acquiring an additional 251,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

