Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:GNHAY remained flat at $$35.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Vifor Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

