Brokerages Set National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target at $49.20

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

National Instruments stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. 528,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

