JulSwap (JULD) Achieves Market Cap of $10.01 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and $502,695.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.80 or 0.07059182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,062.73 or 0.99924959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006288 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars.

