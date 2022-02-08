Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Shares of ZBH traded up $8.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.88. 4,522,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.04.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

