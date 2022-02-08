Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Cap of $53.83 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $17.30 or 0.00039238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $53.83 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,142 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

