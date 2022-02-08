Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Earnings of $12.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report earnings per share of $12.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.49 and the highest is $12.70. Cable One posted earnings of $9.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $48.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.35 to $48.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $53.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.97 to $56.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.83.

CABO traded up $13.81 on Tuesday, hitting $1,566.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,124. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,448.14 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,657.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,809.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304 shares of company stock valued at $550,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,845.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cable One by 104.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,776,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth approximately $30,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.