Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leonard Osser sold 8,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $10,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Leonard Osser sold 7,800 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $9,906.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Leonard Osser sold 7,200 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $10,008.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Leonard Osser sold 5,800 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $9,976.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $10,750.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Leonard Osser sold 4,600 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $9,384.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Leonard Osser sold 5,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $10,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $4,095.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Leonard Osser sold 2,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $4,137.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 152,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,832. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 1,247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 871,628 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 734,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.