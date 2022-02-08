3M (NYSE:MMM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.49 Per Share

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.49 per share by the conglomerate on Saturday, March 12th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48.

3M has raised its dividend payment by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 64 years. 3M has a payout ratio of 53.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 3M to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.5%.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,797. The firm has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.18 and a 200-day moving average of $182.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

