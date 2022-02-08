WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.86.
WNS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,468. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WNS stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WNS (WNS)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.