Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by 96.7% over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $20.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.24. 291,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $132.62 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.80.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

