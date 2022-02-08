Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $481,920.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $495,400.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $494,280.00.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 338,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -118.57 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.93. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after buying an additional 132,941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,524,000 after buying an additional 74,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.