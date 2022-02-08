Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) VP Sells $806,625.00 in Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $6.22 on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. 16,112,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

