Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) VP Sells $806,625.00 in Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $6.22 on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. 16,112,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $71.97.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after buying an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,746,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000.
AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
