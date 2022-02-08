PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Purchases $499,400.00 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
PYPL stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.26. 30,797,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,750,387. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $310.16.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
