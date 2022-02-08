PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Purchases $499,400.00 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PYPL stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.26. 30,797,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,750,387. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

