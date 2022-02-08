Insider Buying: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Purchases 1,136,363 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MRSN stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.33. 1,742,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,667. The company has a market cap of $311.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $24.38.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 348,653.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

